PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Happening Sunday on the Peninsula, the Facebook Users Union plans to protest Mark Zuckerberg at his home.

The union is launching the “Fire Zuck” campaign as a way to call on Facebook to fire Zuckerberg.

This comes after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before congress saying Facebook chooses profit over public safety.

“Mark holds a very unique role in the tech industry. He holds over 55% of the voting sharing for Facebook,” Haugen said. “There are no similarly powerful companies that are as unilaterally controlled. In the end the buck stops with mark. There is no one currently holding mark accountable but himself. The buck stops with him? The buck stops with him.”