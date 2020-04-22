Fair Food Friday: Pick up your favorite fair foods curbside at Alameda County Fairgrounds

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Fairs across the country have canceled as the shelter in place continues.

Lucky for you in the Bay Area, the Alameda County Fairgrounds are still making it possible for you to have your favorite fair foods.

Starting Friday, April 24, families will be able to order meals for two, four, and more.

This is the first week in a series of food celebrations and each week, the menu will change.

You can order ahead online, but the deadline is Wednesday April 22 at 5 p.m. for the first week.

Curbside pick up will be on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 4501 Pleasanton Avenue.

For those missing the sweet treats at the fair, dessert is included. The bar menu is also available but only if food is included in the order.

There is a limited supply, so order while you can.

For more details, visit the website.

What’s on the menu this week?

BBQ Rib Box!

Bourbon Brown Sugar Baby Back Ribs 1/2 slab

Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Rainbow Slaw

Twice Baked Potato Topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon and chive

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos with Hot Fudge and Raspberry Sauce

Drinks

Not included with box meal

24oz Corona Can

24oz Modelo Chelada Can

Fetzer Chardonnay

Fetzer Cabernet

Mini Jose Cuervo Margarita

