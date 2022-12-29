MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Fairfax is sheltering in place Thursday afternoon, the Fairfax Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Police received a call around 11:35 a.m. from a resident on Piper Lane that a neighbor threatened her with a shotgun.

When officers arrived, they saw a man holding an apparent shotgun. The man then went back inside his residence and refused to communicate with officers, police said.

Fairfax police received assistance from other police agencies in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. As of 4 p.m., the incident is still ongoing as authorities are still looking to capture the unidentified man.

Fairfax is an incorporated town in Marin County, approximately three miles west of San Rafael.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.