(KRON) — A teen boy was hospitalized for a gunshot wound in Fairfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Two 14-year-olds were later taken into custody and released.

Police were called to Pear Tree Lane around 4:08 p.m. on Sept. 26 after reports of shots fired in the area. Witnesses told authorities at the scene that three teenagers had fled into a nearby home on Orange Tree Way after the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy walked into a local hospital shortly after the reported gunfire and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, police said. The injuries sustained were from a 9 mm firearm, according to Fairfield police. No further information was available on the victim.

A police perimeter was set up outside the home on Orange Tree Way, and a K-9 announcement was made, Fairfield PD said. After the announcement of a K-9, one 14-year-old boy surrendered at the rear of the house, and another 14-year-old boy surrendered from the front. Both boys were taken into custody.

Fairfield police obtained a warrant for the home as it was reported a third involved person might still be inside. The Vacaville SWAT team was deployed, and the home was cleared with no additional people found inside at around 9:40 p.m. The 9 mm weapon used in the shooting was not located.

Fairfield police said there was insufficient evidence to arrest the two 14-year-old boys and they were released to their parents.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.