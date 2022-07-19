FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters in Fairfield responded to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Garfield Street. The fire resulted in the displacement of four individuals and a dog being displaced.

Firefighters arrived at the fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and saw flames burning on the back and side of the home.

The fire was also a threat to a house nearby. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the building of origin.

Authorities say the fire seemed to be accidental and caused $250,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from this incident.