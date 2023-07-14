Image of Brooke Mellomida from the Fairfield Police Department.

(KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Brooke Mellomida of Fairfield was last seen leaving Regatte Circle at 5 p.m. Thursday. She was heading to an unknown destination using rideshare (Uber/Lyft), FPD said. The car is a Hyundai Elantra sedan with the California license plate 8PZU706.

Brooke was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair partially dyed blue and blue eyes.

Police were able to ping her phone near Laurel Creek Park and Cement Hill at about 4:55 p.m. Friday, but Brooke was not there.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at (707)-428-7300 and press #8.