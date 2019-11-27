Fairfield grandmother, two grandchildren reported missing

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police in Fairfield are looking for a grandmother and her two grandchildren after family say they haven’t heard from them in days.

Photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department.

Sandra Young, 75, and her two grandchildren, ages 9 and 7, were reported missing by family members, according to police.

Young last spoke with her sister on Sunday but police say her family has not been able to contact her since and her car isn’t at her Fairfield home.

Police believe she’s with her two grandchildren, 9-year-old Jayden Hill and 7-year-old Katalyhah Hill.

She drives a green 2000 Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514.

Young and the children are considered to be at risk due to their age as well as Young’s medical conditions, according to police.

If you see them, please contact local police or call 9-1-1.

