(KRON) – A male student was arrested for possessing a weapon on campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4 by Fairfield School Resource Officers, police said.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, a member of the Fairfield High administration informed police that while searching for a missing phone, a student was found in possession of a loaded firearm.

A loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine was recovered by officers, police said. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility, where he was booked on several weapons-related charges.