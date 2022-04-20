FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department took a man into custody Wednesday after he broke into a home and attacked a police K-9. Kurt Dasilva, 44, was booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges.

Police said Dasilva broke into an elderly person’s home around 2:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Elm Street. The victim left the home and contacted Fairfield Police.

Around the same time, police said they got another call from an Amazon employee who said Dasilva threatened to kill him and take his delivery truck. Neither of the victims knew Dasilva.

Officers saw Dasilva running around the home and attempted to call him out, but were unsuccessful. Police then went into the home and tried to arrest Dasilva, which is when he bit the K-9 in the face and stabbed him on his left side with a knife.

The K-9, named Cort, was treated at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital. He is now recovering at home with his handler, police said.

The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to police. He was treated at a local hospital before being taken to jail.