FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect involved in a Fairfield homicide has turned himself in, according to the police department.

On Monday afternoon, 25-year-old Trine Martinez, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself into the police department.

Martinez did not give a statement, according to police. He is being medically cleared at a hospital before being booked at the Solano County Jail for murder and attempted murder.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 200 block of East Tabor Ave.

Officers arrived to find three victims suffering gunshot wounds — Officials pronounced one of the victims dead on the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital.

As of Monday, the Coroner’s Office was still working to notify the victim’s next of kin and has not released his name at this time. Police reported that the victim was a 44-year-old resident.

One of the other victims left the hospital after receiving surgery and the other remains in the hospital and is considered to be in grave condition. Police identified them as 36 and 28 year old men from Suisun City.

Authorities say this was not a random shooting and an altercation led to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police department at (707) 428-7600.