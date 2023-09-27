(KRON) — Crews responded and later extinguished a house fire Wednesday afternoon, the Fairfield Fire Department said on Facebook. The blaze burned at a home on the 200 block of Concord Avenue.

The fire resulted in approximately $50,000 worth of damage, fire officials said. Fairfield fire crews posted photos of the scene (below).

(Fairfield Fire Department) (Fairfield Fire Department) (Fairfield Fire Department) (Fairfield Fire Department)

Firefighters arrived at the home and found “moderate smoke conditions” coming out of the front door. They were able to contain a fire in the kitchen before it spread any further.

Officials did not report any injuries to residents or firefighters. The 200 block of Concord Avenue is located near the Target and Home Depot located on Cadenasso Drive.