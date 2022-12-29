FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield man was arrested after he was accused of fatally striking a bicyclist while driving under the influence on Wednesday, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said. Sean Miron, 46, of Fairfield had three prior DUI convictions before Wednesday’s incident.

The crash happened at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Cordelia Road, police said. Miron fled the scene after hitting and killing the male bicyclist and drove to Suisun City, per FPD. He was driving a 2022 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

While in Suisun City, Miron was involved in another collision and fled the scene again, according to police. He and a passenger in the car, 22-year-old Suisun City resident David Vernonrojo, were both detained without incident.

An FPD investigation led to Miron being arrested for DUI. Police also found a gun with a “threaded barrel.” According to Silencer Shop, a threaded barrel allows gun owners to use accessories such as suppressors. Miron’s threaded barrel was illegal, according to police.

Miron was booked into Solano County Jail for second-degree murder, weapons charges, felony DUI charges and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. He is also a convicted felon prohibited from having a gun. Vernonrojo was also arrested on weapons charges.

FPD is searching for people who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 428-7524.