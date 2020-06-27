Fairfield man arrested in connection with several crimes including domestic violence, DUI

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) – A Fairfield man was arrested in connection with several crimes Friday including domestic violence and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Muhammad Abdullah, 35, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, hit-and-run, evading police in a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possessing a loaded firearm and concealing a firearm in a vehicle, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Friday at 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of Utah and 4th streets on a report of a traffic collision.

Police located a woman who had been beaten up, and witnesses reported an orange Dodge Charger had been seen leaving the scene.

Officers located the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Abdullah, attempted to flee the area.

As he attempted to flee, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the center median of the roadway.

Police said Abdullah was under the influence of alcohol.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm.

Police said Abdullah is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Abdullah was taken into custody and booked into the Solano County Jail.

