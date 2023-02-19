FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A man, previously reported as missing with his wife, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering his wife, according to Fairfield Police Department.

Police located Greg Hobson, 61, and the car both he and his wife, Anu Anand Hobson were reportedly traveling in. Anu was not found, but police believe she may have been killed based on evidence collected.

Fairfield police did not give out any additional information or detail what evidence they have collected to protect the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the Hobsons or witnessed suspicious activity involving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, license plate 2110G3, is asked to contact the police department’s investigations unit at (707)-428-7600.