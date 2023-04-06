(BCN) — A Fairfield man has been arrested on suspicion of the stabbing death of a man last October, police said Thursday.

Milton O’Neal Jr., 40, was taken into custody on Monday by sheriff’s deputies in Lassen County after working closely with Fairfield police to “diligently” track his location, Fairfield police said.

O’Neal, also known as “Porkchop,” is accused of fatally stabbing 48-year-old Suisun City resident Roderick Harris around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Fairfield.

Investigators believe that O’Neal and the victim knew each other, according to Fairfield police.

O’Neal has been transported to Solano County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder in the first degree, police said.

