NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Several agencies responded to the call, authorities said. Ultimately, Napa County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the victim at 4:20 p.m.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Barron Riley Spencer. He was a Fairfield resident.

KRON4 reported three drownings at the lake in a two-week span over the summer. Since 2020, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has reported at least 12 drownings at Lake Berryessa.

Lake Berryessa is roughly 35 miles northeast of the city of Napa. Authorities remind people to wear a life jacket when you are on a boat or around water.