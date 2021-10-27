Fairfield man to serve 10 years for having stolen gun

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Fairfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was fined a quarter million dollars for having a stolen firearm.

David McDaniels, 29, was found with the unregistered gun in a Vacaville motel room in 2018 during a probation search, according to court documents.

Officers said they found the stolen and loaded 9mm pistol inside the air conditioning vent. According to details shared by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California, it appears he tried hiding the pistol in the toilet before sticking it in the vent instead.

McDaniels has had multiple felony convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, according to the attorney’s office. He had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the search.