FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, the city announced. Price was about to complete his fourth term as mayor.

“Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for Travis Air Force Base and quality youth program. His presence will be keenly missed,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the City of Fairfield’s website, Price moved to Fairfield in 1965 after he was born and raised in Lock Haven, PA. He taught English at Fairfield’s Vanden High School from 1965-1998, winning the Solano County Teacher of the Year in 1986.

Price first got involved with Fairfield politics in 1988 when he was elected to the Fairfield Community Services Commission in 1988. He joined the Fairfield City Council in 1997, was elected vice-mayor in 1999 and became mayor in 2005.

“Your kind and bright smile will continue to live through our service and commitment to Fairfield,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote.

City officials did not release any information regarding the cause of Price’s death.

Current city councilmember Cat Moy won the November mayoral election and will be the city’s next mayor.