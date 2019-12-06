Fairfield men arrested in connection to Lafayette home invasions

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Two men have been arrested in connection to several violent home invasion robberies in the East Bay, including two in Lafayette on Halloween and Nov. 26.

The two suspects, Joseph Wells, 22, of Fairfield and Adama Diop, 20, of Fairfield were arrested Wednesday after police served search warrants at a home on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Fairfield.

Police say “multiple people” have been detained in connection to the home invasions but only the two suspects have been arrested so far.

In addition to the Oct. 31 and Nov. 26 home invasions, the Oakland Police Department is also investigating a similar incident on Oct. 29.

Police in Benicia are also investigating a home invasion that occurred on Nov. 10.

“The agencies began coordinating their efforts once investigative leads were developed and similarities between the four cases were established,” the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

During the warranted search at the Fairfield home, police found guns and property believe to be stolen during the home invasion robberies.

The police department credits investigators’ efforts in following up on leads, a tip from a citizen and team work for making arrests in the robberies.

The two suspects will be booked in the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez on charges of residential burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, stolen vehicle and conspiracy.

The home invasion on Halloween night took place around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Martino Road in Lafayette.

The sheriff’s department said at the time that one of three suspects knocked on the front door of the home while two other suspects hid.

When a resident answered the door, one of the suspects assaulted him and forced him back inside.

The suspects were armed with a pistol, according to the sheriff’s department.

The three suspects rummaged through the home for an hour, according to authorities, stealing valuable and personal items before leaving with the victims’ BMW.

Orinda police later found the stolen car abandoned in Oakland.

One resident in the home was taken to the hospital after the home invasion and another suffered minor injuries.

The second home invasion in Lafayette took place on Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Crestmont Drive near Happy Valley Road.

According to authorities, three armed suspects were able to gain access to the home through an open garage door.

The suspects assaulted a man and restrained him and another person inside the home while they stole valuables and other personal items.