(KRON) – An unresponsive man located in a vehicle was arrested on gun charges on Dec. 30, the Fairfield Police Department announced Monday.

Fairfield officers responded to the 1400 block of North Texas Street for a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle at 7:46 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The officers noticed a man passed out in the driver’s seat. According to police, a handgun was in “plain sight” on the front passenger’s seat.

Fairfield Police Department

The man was removed from the vehicle and then detained. As the officers were retrieving the handgun, a loaded Polymer P80, police say they found a loaded Mack 10 submachine gun.

According to the police investigation, the Mack 10 was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Deshun Washington.

Washington was arrested and booked on numerous weapons charges.