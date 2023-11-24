(KRON) – The Fairfield Police Department is partnering with Solano Town Center mall management to ensure a safe shopping environment for shoppers for the holidays.

The department is taking multiple steps to deter crime this season. There will be an increased police presence both inside and outside of the mall and surrounding areas. Also, officers are cooperating with local loss prevention teams to curb shoplifting and harness technology, such as the FLOCK safety system, to identify and stop retail theft groups.

Fairfield PD asked community members to consider implementing the following safety tips:

Avoid shopping late at night or in the early morning hours. If you must, bring along a friend or family member and tag team the shopping duties or request an escort to your car.

Hold your child’s hand in the parking lot and while shopping. Teach your children to ask a uniformed officer, security guard, or employee for help if they’re lost, and select a central location to meet in the event you’re separated from each other.

Keep your purse close to your body and your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket where it’s more difficult for opportunistic pickpockets to reach.

Don’t walk while distracted. Avoid texting or fumbling with purchases once you exit your store of choice. Have your keys in hand when approaching your car and check the back seat of your vehicle before getting inside.

Fairfield police remind holiday shoppers that shopping shouldn’t be a scary undertaking. However, taking precautions can assist in mitigating issues.