(BCN) — After a short chase, Fairfield police arrested a man who allegedly had a gun in his car early Saturday morning.

About 3 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at Pacific and Tabor avenues.

The driver, 21-year-old Fairfield resident Davion Donegan, was removed from the vehicle and detained after the officer allegedly saw an open container of marijuana.

As he was about to search the vehicle, Donegan allegedly fled. After a foot chase of about 200 yards, though, Donegan was taken into custody, police said.

Officers said a loaded firearm was located in the glove box. Donegan was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.

