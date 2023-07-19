(BCN) — Fairfield police last week bagged a burglary suspect after a brief golf cart chase. At 4:34 p.m. last Thursday, police received a call regarding an unknown man in the backyard of a residence in the 3600 block of Doral Drive.

As officers responded, the caller told a dispatcher the man was trying to break into the home. According to a Fairfield Police Department social media post Wednesday, Officer Josh Smith and Sgt. Franco Cesar anticipated the route the burglar might use to flee and stationed themselves on a nearby trail, where they soon encountered a man matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Michael Salcedo of Fairfield, saw the officers and fled on foot through a nearby golf course.

As Salcedo allegedly got further ahead of the pair, Cesar asked Smith if he knew how to drive a golf cart. Like a buddy cop movie, the pair then asked a nearby golfer if they could use their cart for police business.

Police said a golfer told them the cart was “good to go,” and handed it over.

The chase likely got very interesting as it entered the course’s busy driving range. The officers caught up with Salcedo, who was instead arrested and booked into county jail.

No word from authorities as to whether Salcedo asked for a mulligan.

“The golf cart was summarily returned to its rightful owner,” said police, who thanked the golfer who loaned them the cart in the name of justice.

