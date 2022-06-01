FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police officers found a man dead in a garage on Tuesday in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa.

Police learned of the incident after a stabbing victim showed up at a local hospital. Officers then responded to the 1200 block of Willet Court, where they found Loa. They attempted life-saving measures on Loa, but he was pronounced dead.

Two people were arrested in connection with Loa’s death. Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, of Fairfield was charged with accessary to murder and Christopher John Almendarez, 41, of Fairfield was charged with murder.

The Fairfield Police Department said that the incident was not random and the involved parties knew each other. FPD said there is no threat to the community and further details will not be released.