FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun.

The victim was able to escape further danger and led officers to the hotel room where the incident happened, according to the post. Police tried to speak with Cirilo in the room but were initially unable to. That’s when they deployed the “BearCat,” which police say is a rescue vehicle that provides an armored barrier between an armed suspect and the community.

After that and verbal commands were unsuccessful in contacting Cirilo, officers deployed a distraction device, which produced a large bang that would have been heard in the surrounding area. Police said they made visual contact with the subject and quickly entered the room where a loaded 9MM handgun was found.

Cirilo resisted arrest, and police used a taser on him, according to police. He was taken into custody without further injury to officers or to himself.

Police said drugs were recovered in the room, and it was determined that Cirilo used narcotics the previous night. After spending some time at a hospital for medical clearance, Cirilo was booked into Solano County Jail for charges of domestic violence, narcotics and weapons-related offenses.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of N. Texas Street. Although police did not disclose the name of the hotel, Gateway Inn is located at the provided address.