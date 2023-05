(BCN) — Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead at a residence in Fairfield. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:40 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Woolner Avenue.

Police said a man had died from his injuries before they arrived to the scene. Officers believe that this was an isolated incident.

Police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.

