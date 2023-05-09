(KRON) — Police in Fairfield are looking for a man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck. The incident occurred on Monday at around 3:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Travion Court, according to Fairfield PD.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing and arriving at the scene, found a woman suffering from a serious stab wound to the neck. The Investigations Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Photo: Fairfield PD

A suspect in the incident was identified as 33-year-old Timothy Fisher. He was last seen walking north on Union Avenue, shortly after the attack. In addition to the stabbing, police say Fisher is wanted for robbery and multiple outstanding warrants.