The City of Fairfield Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department)

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they found her on the 1400 block of Phoenix Drive.

The child is a girl and described as Hispanic, about 2 years old wearing a blue pajama top and white pajama bottoms with jellyfish on them.

If you recognize her, please contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 or 1000 Webster Street.