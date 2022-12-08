FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police.

A victim told police that when he confronted the pair, the man displayed a gun before both suspects fled in a vehicle. Police said they quickly found the car and detained the woman 25-year-old Mylitta Ritchie, of Fairfield, but the male suspect fled on foot with a small bag in hand.

A search using a police dog and a drone ultimately located the remaining suspect David O’Neal, of Fairfield who was taken into custody at the corner of Beck and Woolner avenues. Police arrested both on suspicion of multiple offenses. The vehicle was reported stolen in Vacaville and contained not only stolen mail but a stolen gun, police said.

