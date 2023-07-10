(KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Shoreline Circle for the shooting at about 5:11 p.m. The caller indicated a family member fired the shot.

Police learned that the suspect was outside the home, shooting toward it. After police arrived, officers launched an aerial drone to search for the suspect.

Officers used an armored vehicle to get the family out of the neighborhood safely, FPD said.

Surveillance cameras showed the suspect breaking the window of a home using a stick and a brick, but the suspect ran away before police could arrive.

The suspect remains at large, and police are still investigating the incident. FPD said there is no threat to public safety.