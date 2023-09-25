(KRON) — A Fairfield school was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man with his pants down started “touching himself inappropriately” in front of the school, the Fairfield Police Department said. The man had what parents thought was a gun, but police later determined it to be a lighter.

Deandre Dickson, 34, of Vallejo was arrested a short distance away from the school.

Police were called to David Weir School, a K-8 school located at 1975 Pennsylvania Ave., at about 2:10 p.m. by concerned parents. They told FPD that a man was standing in front of the school and engaging in “lewd behavior.”

Shortly afterward, another parent called the school to say the same man was armed with a gun and was pointing it at her. Officers arrived to search for the man, and school officials put the school on lockdown.

After Dickson was arrested, the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed. He was booked into Solano County Jail for threatening officers with a replica firearm and disturbance on school grounds.