(KRON) – The Fairfield Police Department arrested a man with 12 different aliases on Wednesday.

Fairfield officers attempted a traffic stop at the 2200 block of North Texas Street at 2:34 p.m. on Dec. 12. A pursuit ensued after the driver failed to yield, police said. The driver fled on foot across Air Base Parkway. However, officers were able to detain the driver.

According to police, the man gave a false name to the officers. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old James Coley III.

According to the police investigation, Coley uses 12 different aliases.

Coley was arrested for Georgia felony warrants, including four armed robberies, four violations of the Georgia “Street Gang Terrorism Act,” and four carjacking warrants. He also had several other warrants, which had limited extradition.