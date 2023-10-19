(FOX40.COM) — Fairfield candy maker the Jelly Belly Candy Company will be acquired by Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Company.

The company says once the sale is finalized, Jelly Belly’s 800 employees across facilities in California, Illinois, and Thailand will be a part of the Ferrara organization.

“We are excited to bring Jelly Belly’s imaginative products and talented team into the Ferrara community,” said Marco Capurso, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrara.

The Jelly Belly Factory and Visitor Center has been a popular attraction in Northern California for years. Ferrara is the distributor for a number of popular U.S. candies including SweeTARTS and Butterfinger.

Jelly Belly said it expects the sale to close by the end of 2023.

The company that would go on to become Jelly Belly was founded and headquartered in Illinois starting in 1869 before moving to California in the 20th century.

Ferrara Candy Company is a subsidiary of the international confectionary conglomerate Ferrero Group, the maker of Nutella and Tic Tac. Despite their similar names, the two candy companies were unrelated in their founding and existed as separate companies for decades until the Italy-based Ferrero purchased the American Ferrara Candy Company in 2017.