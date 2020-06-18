Fake body found hanging from noose near Lake Merritt in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after an effigy was found Thursday morning hanging from a noose on a tree at Lake Merritt in Oakland.

At 8:20 a.m., a resident called the Oakland Police Department to report a “fake body hanging from a noose” in the 2100 block of Lakeshore Avenue. The caller told police they removed it from the tree.

Officers who responded found material stuffed in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck.

They also found an American flag lying next to it, police said.

Photo provided by the Oakland Police Department

OPD immediately notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and both agencies are working to identify who is responsible for this incident.

This comes after several nooses were found hanging from trees around Lake Merritt earlier this week.

Both incidents are being classified as hate crimes, police said.

OPD and the FBI are investigating what witnesses described as a,“ fake body hanging from a noose,”at Lake Merritt. This follows a day after witnesses also reported seeing nooses in the same area. Currently, both incidents are being classified as hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/3Oa17eY2jB — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) June 18, 2020

OPD said there will be extra patrols around Lake Merritt.

The Department is asking anyone who may have information to come forward and contact investigators at (510) 238- 3728 or call the OPD Hate Crime Hotline at (510) 637-4283.

Check back for updates on this developing story

Latest Stories: