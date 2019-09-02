Fake money found during traffic stop in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) – Police arrested a man over the weekend for driving away during a traffic stop and possessing counterfeit money.

It happened Saturday morning in Richmond near S. 28th Street and Cutting Boulevard.

Police tried to pull the driver over for speeding but for three blocks, the driver kept driving at a high speed, authorities said.

When police finally caught up with the suspect, they discovered the 48-year-old’s driver license had been suspended and that he was on probation.

Police searched the vehicle and found fake 100’s, 50’s, and 20’s along with the printing equipment.

