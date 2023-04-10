(KRON) — Two falcons at the University of California, Berkeley Campanile welcomed a hatchling on Monday afternoon, and there are several more on the way, according to a statement from the university.

Peregrine Falcons have lived atop the campanile since 2016, when they were first spotted in the area. School officials helped encourage the pair of birds to get comfy by setting up nesting boxes, and they have been creating a welcoming environment for the birds ever since.

Falcons Annie and Lou are the parents of the newest batch of hatchlings. The pair had four eggs in their nest which has a public livestream. The first falcon chick cracked its egg shell and poked its head out just before 3:30 p.m. Proud mom Annie sat atop the egg and helped the little one along while keeping it warm.

The chicks were originally predicted to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, so UC Berkeley planned a watch party on the outdoor screen of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive at 2150 Addison Street. The group plans to setup the livestream on the screen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cal Falcons will be at the watch party to host an “Ask Us Anything” information booth. A team of falcon experts will also be on hand to answer questions and narrate the hatching.