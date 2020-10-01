Fall Fun Guide: Things to do around the Bay Area

A child picks his pumpkin among many at a pumpkin patch in Irvine, California on October 20, 2018 on the second-to-last weekend before Halloween. – Spending in the US this year is expected to reach $9 billion as more than 175 million Americans are expected to partake in Halloween festivities. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) – It’s that time of the year again! Time to get in the holiday spirit by carving pumpkins and dressing up in fun costumes.

While COVID-19 has presented some challenges in people’s plans this year, there are still ways to get festive.

This includes going to a pumpkin patch, going through a corn maze, and eating festive snacks, like caramel apples – all with following proper safety precautions of course.

Here is a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes open across the Bay Area this year:

Alameda

Joan’s Farm – 4351 Mines Road in Livermore, CA Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Corn maze, Old West Town, hayride, farm animals, gold panning, antique museum, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, straw bales, nuts, refreshments, gift shop, and more.

– 4351 Mines Road in Livermore, CA Moore’s Pumpkin Patch – 9711 Dublin Canyon Road in Castro Valley, CA Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pumpkin patch opens on Saturday, Oct. 3

– 9711 Dublin Canyon Road in Castro Valley, CA J.E. Perry Farms – 34600 Ardenwood Blvd. in Fremont, CA Open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday and Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Certified organic, pumpkin patch, child-sized haybale maze, tractor-pulled hay-rides (only on weekends)

– 34600 Ardenwood Blvd. in Fremont, CA Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch – 4414 Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, CA Pumpkin patch open daily 9 to 9 p.m.

– 4414 Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, CA Pick of the Patch Pumpkins – 15555 East 14th Street in San Leandro, CA Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks and refreshments, bouncy castle, and birthday parties

– 15555 East 14th Street in San Leandro, CA Pick of the Patch Pumpkins – 4020 Fremont Hub in Fremont, CA Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks and refreshments, bouncy castle, and birthday parties

– 4020 Fremont Hub in Fremont, CA Speer Family Farm – 2153 Ferry Point in Alameda, CA Pumpkin patch, straw or hay bale maze, child-size hay bale maze, wagon rides, bouncy castle, petting zoo, farm animals, birthday parties

– 2153 Ferry Point in Alameda, CA

Contra Costa

G & S Farms – 2490 Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, CA Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– 2490 Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, CA Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Concord – 1096 Oak Grove Road in Concord, CA Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions

– 1096 Oak Grove Road in Concord, CA Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Antioch – 4650 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch, CA Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions

– 4650 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch, CA Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Hercules – Sycamore Ave at San Pablo Avenue in Hercules, CA Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions

– Sycamore Ave at San Pablo Avenue in Hercules, CA Smith Family Farms – 4430 Sellers Road in Brentwood, CA Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin patch, hayrides, tunnel of hay, barnyard for kids to pet animals, picnic area

– 4430 Sellers Road in Brentwood, CA Three Nunns Farms – Old Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, CA Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch, corn maze

– Old Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, CA

Marin

Nicasio Valley Pumpkin Patch – 5300 Nicasio Valley Road in Nicasio, CA Open daily: Weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin patch – No attractions this year due to COVID-19

– 5300 Nicasio Valley Road in Nicasio, CA Organic Pumpkin Patch at Marin Country Mart – 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkspur, CA Open all day, every day Pumpkin Patch

– 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkspur, CA

Napa

Pick of the Patch Pumpkins American Canyon – 4225 Broadway in American Canyon Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks, bouncy castle

– 4225 Broadway in American Canyon Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch – 3100 Golden Gate Drive in Napa Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pumpkin patch, gift shop, farm animals

– 3100 Golden Gate Drive in Napa

San Francisco

Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch 2101 Sloat Blvd. in San Francisco: Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 1620 7th Avenue in San Francisco: Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch – Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd. in San Francisco Open weekdays 3 to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd. in San Francisco

San Mateo

Lemos Farm – 12320 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay, CA Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, haunted train ride and ‘Scare Zone’ 2020 Precautions: Pre-sold tickets online

– 12320 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay, CA Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch – 850 North Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, CA Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin patch

– 850 North Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, CA Arata Pumpkin Farm – 185 Verde Road in Half Moon Bay, CA Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 6-acres corn maze, pumpkin river and the infamous 2-acre Minotaur’s Labyrinth Hay Maze 2020 Precautions: No bounce house this year

– 185 Verde Road in Half Moon Bay, CA Blue House Farm – 950 La Honda Road in San Gregorio, CA Open weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch

– 950 La Honda Road in San Gregorio, CA

Santa Clara

Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch – Santa Teresa Blvd. in San Jose, CA Open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pumpkin patch, Pumpkin Express train, hay ride, petting zoo and pony rides 2020 Precautions: Social distancing requirements and must wear masks

– Santa Teresa Blvd. in San Jose, CA

Solano

Cool Patch Pumpkins – 8700 Sievers Road in Dixon, CA Open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, child-size corn haybale maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, snacks

– 8700 Sievers Road in Dixon, CA Erickson’s Ranch – 2482 Cordelia Road in Suisun Valley, CA Open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch and produce

– 2482 Cordelia Road in Suisun Valley, CA Larry’s Produce – 4606 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, CA Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin patch and hay maze

– 4606 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, CA Silveyville Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm – 6208 Silveyville Road in Dixon, CA Open Tuesday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkins and picked produce, gift shop, snacks, face painting

– 6208 Silveyville Road in Dixon, CA Sweet Pea’s Pumpkin Patch – 891 Alamo Drive in Vacaville, CA Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Certified organic, pumpkin patch, child-size haybale maze, trick-or-treating event, farm market, gift shop, concessions, face painting, farm animals

– 891 Alamo Drive in Vacaville, CA

Sonoma

Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch – 5157 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa Opens daily starting October 9: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pumpkin patch and 7-acre corn maze Other attractions TBD due to COVID-19

– 5157 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze – 550 Stony Point Road in Petaluma Open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 to 10 p.m. Pumpkin patch, 4-acre corn maze, kids corn maze, farm animals, balloon artist, and pony rides

– 550 Stony Point Road in Petaluma Pronzini Pumpkin Patch – 3795 Adobe Road in Petaluma Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Slides, games, Haunted Village (depends on COVID-19)

– 3795 Adobe Road in Petaluma Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at Spring Hill Jersey Farm – 4235 Spring Hill Road in Petaluma Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin patch

– 4235 Spring Hill Road in Petaluma

Pumpkin Patches canceled for the season:

Godmothers of St. Vincent’s School for Boys Pumpkin Patch in San Rafael

Tolay Fall Festival in Petaluma

McClelland’s Dairy Pumpking Patch in Petaluma

