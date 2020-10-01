Fall Fun Guide: Things to do around the Bay Area

(KRON) – It’s that time of the year again! Time to get in the holiday spirit by carving pumpkins and dressing up in fun costumes.
While COVID-19 has presented some challenges in people’s plans this year, there are still ways to get festive.
This includes going to a pumpkin patch, going through a corn maze, and eating festive snacks, like caramel apples – all with following proper safety precautions of course.
Here is a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes open across the Bay Area this year:
Alameda
- Joan’s Farm – 4351 Mines Road in Livermore, CA
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Corn maze, Old West Town, hayride, farm animals, gold panning, antique museum, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, straw bales, nuts, refreshments, gift shop, and more.
- Moore’s Pumpkin Patch – 9711 Dublin Canyon Road in Castro Valley, CA
- Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch opens on Saturday, Oct. 3
- J.E. Perry Farms – 34600 Ardenwood Blvd. in Fremont, CA
- Open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday and Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Certified organic, pumpkin patch, child-sized haybale maze, tractor-pulled hay-rides (only on weekends)
- Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch – 4414 Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, CA
- Pumpkin patch open daily 9 to 9 p.m.
- Pick of the Patch Pumpkins – 15555 East 14th Street in San Leandro, CA
- Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks and refreshments, bouncy castle, and birthday parties
- Pick of the Patch Pumpkins – 4020 Fremont Hub in Fremont, CA
- Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks and refreshments, bouncy castle, and birthday parties
- Speer Family Farm – 2153 Ferry Point in Alameda, CA
- Pumpkin patch, straw or hay bale maze, child-size hay bale maze, wagon rides, bouncy castle, petting zoo, farm animals, birthday parties
Contra Costa
- G & S Farms – 2490 Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, CA
- Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Concord – 1096 Oak Grove Road in Concord, CA
- Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions
- Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Antioch – 4650 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch, CA
- Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions
- Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Hercules – Sycamore Ave at San Pablo Avenue in Hercules, CA
- Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions
- Smith Family Farms – 4430 Sellers Road in Brentwood, CA
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, hayrides, tunnel of hay, barnyard for kids to pet animals, picnic area
- Three Nunns Farms – Old Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, CA
- Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, corn maze
Marin
- Nicasio Valley Pumpkin Patch – 5300 Nicasio Valley Road in Nicasio, CA
- Open daily: Weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch – No attractions this year due to COVID-19
- Organic Pumpkin Patch at Marin Country Mart – 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle in Larkspur, CA
- Open all day, every day
- Pumpkin Patch
Napa
- Pick of the Patch Pumpkins American Canyon – 4225 Broadway in American Canyon
- Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks, bouncy castle
- Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch – 3100 Golden Gate Drive in Napa
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, gift shop, farm animals
San Francisco
- Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch
- 2101 Sloat Blvd. in San Francisco: Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 1620 7th Avenue in San Francisco: Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch – Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd. in San Francisco
- Open weekdays 3 to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
San Mateo
- Lemos Farm – 12320 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay, CA
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, haunted train ride and ‘Scare Zone’
- 2020 Precautions: Pre-sold tickets online
- Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch – 850 North Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, CA
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch
- Arata Pumpkin Farm – 185 Verde Road in Half Moon Bay, CA
- Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 6-acres corn maze, pumpkin river and the infamous 2-acre Minotaur’s Labyrinth Hay Maze
- 2020 Precautions: No bounce house this year
- Blue House Farm – 950 La Honda Road in San Gregorio, CA
- Open weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch
Santa Clara
- Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch – Santa Teresa Blvd. in San Jose, CA
- Open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, Pumpkin Express train, hay ride, petting zoo and pony rides
- 2020 Precautions: Social distancing requirements and must wear masks
Solano
- Cool Patch Pumpkins – 8700 Sievers Road in Dixon, CA
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, corn maze, child-size corn haybale maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, snacks
- Erickson’s Ranch – 2482 Cordelia Road in Suisun Valley, CA
- Open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch and produce
- Larry’s Produce – 4606 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, CA
- Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch and hay maze
- Silveyville Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm – 6208 Silveyville Road in Dixon, CA
- Open Tuesday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pumpkins and picked produce, gift shop, snacks, face painting
- Sweet Pea’s Pumpkin Patch – 891 Alamo Drive in Vacaville, CA
- Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Certified organic, pumpkin patch, child-size haybale maze, trick-or-treating event, farm market, gift shop, concessions, face painting, farm animals
Sonoma
- Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch – 5157 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa
- Opens daily starting October 9: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch and 7-acre corn maze
- Other attractions TBD due to COVID-19
- Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze – 550 Stony Point Road in Petaluma
- Open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 to 10 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch, 4-acre corn maze, kids corn maze, farm animals, balloon artist, and pony rides
- Pronzini Pumpkin Patch – 3795 Adobe Road in Petaluma
- Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Slides, games, Haunted Village (depends on COVID-19)
- Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at Spring Hill Jersey Farm – 4235 Spring Hill Road in Petaluma
- Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin patch
Pumpkin Patches canceled for the season:
- Godmothers of St. Vincent’s School for Boys Pumpkin Patch in San Rafael
- Tolay Fall Festival in Petaluma
- McClelland’s Dairy Pumpking Patch in Petaluma
