Fall Fun Guide: Things to do around the Bay Area

(KRON) – It’s that time of the year again! Time to get in the holiday spirit by carving pumpkins and dressing up in fun costumes.

While COVID-19 has presented some challenges in people’s plans this year, there are still ways to get festive.

This includes going to a pumpkin patch, going through a corn maze, and eating festive snacks, like caramel apples – all with following proper safety precautions of course.

Here is a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes open across the Bay Area this year:

Alameda

  • Joan’s Farm – 4351 Mines Road in Livermore, CA
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Corn maze, Old West Town, hayride, farm animals, gold panning, antique museum, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, straw bales, nuts, refreshments, gift shop, and more.
  • Moore’s Pumpkin Patch – 9711 Dublin Canyon Road in Castro Valley, CA
    • Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch opens on Saturday, Oct. 3
  • J.E. Perry Farms – 34600 Ardenwood Blvd. in Fremont, CA
    • Open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday and Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Certified organic, pumpkin patch, child-sized haybale maze, tractor-pulled hay-rides (only on weekends)
  • Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch – 4414 Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, CA
    • Pumpkin patch open daily 9 to 9 p.m.
  • Pick of the Patch Pumpkins – 15555 East 14th Street in San Leandro, CA
    • Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks and refreshments, bouncy castle, and birthday parties
  • Pick of the Patch Pumpkins – 4020 Fremont Hub in Fremont, CA
    • Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks and refreshments, bouncy castle, and birthday parties
  • Speer Family Farm – 2153 Ferry Point in Alameda, CA
    • Pumpkin patch, straw or hay bale maze, child-size hay bale maze, wagon rides, bouncy castle, petting zoo, farm animals, birthday parties

Contra Costa

  • G & S Farms – 2490 Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, CA
    • Open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Concord – 1096 Oak Grove Road in Concord, CA
    • Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions
  • Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Antioch – 4650 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch, CA
    • Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions
  • Pick of the Patch Pumpkins Hercules – Sycamore Ave at San Pablo Avenue in Hercules, CA
    • Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, bounce house, concessions
  • Smith Family Farms – 4430 Sellers Road in Brentwood, CA
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, hayrides, tunnel of hay, barnyard for kids to pet animals, picnic area
  • Three Nunns Farms – Old Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, CA
    • Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, corn maze

Marin

Napa

  • Pick of the Patch Pumpkins American Canyon – 4225 Broadway in American Canyon
    • Open Saturday 10 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, gift shop, snacks, bouncy castle
  • Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch – 3100 Golden Gate Drive in Napa
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, gift shop, farm animals

San Francisco

  • Clancy’s Pumpkin Patch
    • 2101 Sloat Blvd. in San Francisco: Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • 1620 7th Avenue in San Francisco: Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch – Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd. in San Francisco
    • Open weekdays 3 to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

San Mateo

  • Lemos Farm – 12320 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay, CA
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, pony rides, bounce house, haunted train ride and ‘Scare Zone’
    • 2020 Precautions: Pre-sold tickets online
  • Farmer John’s Pumpkin Patch – 850 North Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, CA
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch
  • Arata Pumpkin Farm – 185 Verde Road in Half Moon Bay, CA
    • Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • 6-acres corn maze, pumpkin river and the infamous 2-acre Minotaur’s Labyrinth Hay Maze
    • 2020 Precautions: No bounce house this year
  • Blue House Farm – 950 La Honda Road in San Gregorio, CA
    • Open weekends 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch

Santa Clara

  • Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch – Santa Teresa Blvd. in San Jose, CA
    • Open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, Pumpkin Express train, hay ride, petting zoo and pony rides
    • 2020 Precautions: Social distancing requirements and must wear masks

Solano

  • Cool Patch Pumpkins – 8700 Sievers Road in Dixon, CA
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, corn maze, child-size corn haybale maze, tractor-pulled hay rides, snacks
  • Erickson’s Ranch – 2482 Cordelia Road in Suisun Valley, CA
    • Open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch and produce
  • Larry’s Produce – 4606 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, CA
    • Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch and hay maze
  • Silveyville Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm – 6208 Silveyville Road in Dixon, CA
    • Open Tuesday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Pumpkins and picked produce, gift shop, snacks, face painting
  • Sweet Pea’s Pumpkin Patch – 891 Alamo Drive in Vacaville, CA
    • Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Certified organic, pumpkin patch, child-size haybale maze, trick-or-treating event, farm market, gift shop, concessions, face painting, farm animals

Sonoma

  • Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch – 5157 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa
    • Opens daily starting October 9: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch and 7-acre corn maze
    • Other attractions TBD due to COVID-19
  • Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze – 550 Stony Point Road in Petaluma
    • Open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 to 10 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch, 4-acre corn maze, kids corn maze, farm animals, balloon artist, and pony rides
  • Pronzini Pumpkin Patch – 3795 Adobe Road in Petaluma
    • Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Slides, games, Haunted Village (depends on COVID-19)
  • Great Peter Pumpkin Patch at Spring Hill Jersey Farm – 4235 Spring Hill Road in Petaluma
    • Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Pumpkin patch

Pumpkin Patches canceled for the season:

  • Godmothers of St. Vincent’s School for Boys Pumpkin Patch in San Rafael
  • Tolay Fall Festival in Petaluma
  • McClelland’s Dairy Pumpking Patch in Petaluma

