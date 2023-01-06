HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — With this break in the weather, tree services are in high demand. In Hayward, a centuries-old oak tree fell on top of a home and cars.

Arborist David Gallo says his crews stay busy year-round, but when storms hit, call volume increases, and this week has been no different.

“We have to be ready. We are ready,” Gallo said.

Gallo is a certified arborist and for 20 years has owned and operated Better City Tree Services. On Friday, he responded to a downed 350-year-old oak tree on Hampton Road in Hayward.

One of the two cars damaged may be a total loss. Earlier this week, the tree fell from one neighbor’s property onto another.

It is so big, it trapped the tenants living in the back for a few days. The kids couldn’t go to school, and the parents could not go to work.

Gallo says the tree was not dead — just neglected, which he says is not uncommon.

“If they would do the proper trimming maintenance, you know, the regular we do, it would have been prevented for the tree to fall,” Gallo said.

Gallo is responding to fallen trees all over the Bay Area and expects more to come down with more rain and high winds.

He says now is a good time to have an expert stop by and evaluate your trees.

“Nobody was injured, thank god. They’re very fortunate to be alive, because in this case, they were cooking when it happened,” Gallo said.

Property was damaged, but lives were spared.