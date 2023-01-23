The City of East Palo Alto, Calif. logo. (Photo courtesy of the City of East Palo Alto)

PALO ALTO (BCN) — A fallen tree caused hundreds of customers to lose power in Palo Alto late Sunday night.

The outage affected 893 customers at about 11:19 p.m., according to Palo Alto Utilities.

Power was lost in the quadrant bordered by Embarcadero Road and University Avenue, and Middlefield Road and Edgewood Drive.

While some customers had service restored early Monday morning, 446 customers were without power in the area of Louis and Greer Roads, between Embarcadero Road and Amarillo Avenue, as of the utility’s latest update at 2:22 a.m.

