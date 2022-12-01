SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A fallen tree knocked down overhead Muni lines and a light pole in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Thursday morning, city public works officials said.

The problem was initially reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of 11th and Mission streets and was blocking buses on the 14-Mission line, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

San Francisco Public Works employees clear a tree that fell on Mission St. at 11th St. in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2022. The tree also downed overhead Muni lines & a light pole. (San Francisco Public Works via Bay City News)

No one was injured by the fallen tree, according to public works officials who said their crews responded to clear the roadway.

