Families beating triple-digit heat in the East Bay

LIVERMORE (KRON) — It was blistering hot Wednesday in the inland parts of the Bay Area, but that didn’t keep everybody inside in the cool air conditioning.

With a little time off and the kids a few days away from returning to school, an East Bay family figured out a way to beat the heat outdoors.

“We wanted to beat the heat and have some fun before it got too hot today,” said dad Clay Palmberg.

A short trip to the fountains in Downtown Livermore was an easy choice for Palmberg and his son and daughter.

“It’s great. Brings me back to when I was a kid. Just good clean fun. Free fun, too. The best part,” he said.

Others opted for the beach and they didn’t have to go far either.

Claire Dawkins and her 2-year-old daughter Josephine didn’t have to leave town.

Lake Del Valle at Del Valle Regional Park is essentially in their backyard.

“I’m a teacher, and I stay at home during the summer, and being inside all the time would be a little oppressive, so being outside is much better,” she said.

A lifeguard is keeping an eye on everybody as long as the park is open and the beach is less busy since it’s the middle of the work week.

“As long as I’m in the water and its cool, I’m good with that. But, if I’m outside in our backyard, with no water, then I do mind the heat,” said another beach-goer Conner Werley.

His mom said they came prepared to the beach.

“We have the sunscreen on, and they have to let it dry before they get so it doesn’t all just wash off,” said Sharolitte Swanson. “And, then we did bring a fun little tent, and we’re also using the life guards umbrella. So, lots of shade, lots of sunscreen.”

