Families concerned over outbreak at Alameda County nursing facility

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — “Very frustrating that they weren’t open about this, that they weren’t transparent.”

Family members say they don’t know what’s going on with their loved ones inside Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward.

Many say they first found out about coronavirus deaths at the facility from the news media last week.

As of Friday, the Alameda County Public Health Department says nine people who tested positive for coronavirus at Gateway died.

So far, there’s a total of 66 confirmed cases at the facility.

Family members said they’re struggling to get any information or updates from the facility.

Families grow more concerned each day as coronavirus cases and deaths climb.

So far 41 residents and 25 employees tested positive for the coronavirus at the senior care facility — according to the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Nine people have since died, at least six were residents there.

“I’d like to know whats going on inside which I don’t have any idea,” Carol Soward said. “Today looking at my brother, his eyes are very bloodshot red. I don’t know whats going on.”

Soward says her brother – Donald Soward – lives at Gateway Care and Rehab Center and tested positive for the coronavirus.

She and her family have been visiting him at the facility by his window every day, communicating with him by phone.

“They haven’t given him eye drops or nothing, for three days, been like that for three days,” she said.

Meanwhile Union City Councilmember Jaime Patiño says his grandmother also lives at Gateway but was rushed to the hospital on Friday because of low oxygen levels.

“We probably would’ve moved her our sooner had we known what we know now,” Patiño said.

Patiño says he’s frustrated gateway left him and his family in the dark about the severity of what was going on inside.

“A lot of anger you know, who was managing this place? Who was in charge there? Why weren’t we told what was going on?” Why did it have to take us finding out from the news media that people were dying there?”

Patiño says management dropped the ball, leaving the facility understaffed.

“I think the management really screwed up over there by not giving them the proper tools and staffing equipment that they needed to fulfill their jobs,” he said.

The families say there needs to be more transparency at Gateway Care and Rehab Center.

The public health department tells me they are working with staff there to control the spread of the virus.

They say they will release updated case numbers on Monday.

