Families of Oscar Grant, Sahleem Tindle, Nia Wilson outraged over BART directors comments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Every time comments are made like this. It takes us back to the pain! Back to the hurt! Back to the loss! We can’t move forward until they admit what they have done,” one family member said.

The families of Oscar Grant and Sahleem Tindle and Nia Wilson, calling on BART to take accountability for the loss of their loved ones.

They’re demanding BART director, Debora Allen, to step down from her position after her statements made in a board meeting last week.

This is what she said:

‘BART PD murders people? that’s not true. the definition of murder is unlawful, premeditated killing of one human being by another. it’s just simply a false statement…you know statements made like this, right now, at a time of such turmoil and unrest really I can only guess are politically moticated.’

“If BART is sincere about bridging the gap between the community and itself then they must have a real serious conversation with Debora Allen to have her either step down or reprimand her to such a degree that she will have a consciousness about the insensitive word choice,” Uncle Bobby said.

Cephus X is the uncle of Oscar Grant, the unarmed 22-year-old who was shot and killed by BART police at its Fruitvale station in 2009.

In 2018, Sahleem Tindle was shot three times in the back by a BART police officer as Tindle was fighting with another man over a gun across from the West Oakland BART station, seen here in this body cam footage.

“If you look at all the video from Oscar Grant to Nia Wilson to Sahleem Tindle you will see that the murders were unjustified and when you turn around and say it’s not a murder, ask their children how they feel when they can’t see their father anymore. It’s a slap in the face to the family,” another family member said.

Later in that same board meeting, Allen acknowledged the push back from her statements and apologized.

“There was nothing racially motivated on my part in my comments earlier responding to the public comment and this meeting about defunding and eliminated the police department. I’m sorry that some people read that into my statements,” Allen said.

The families and community leaders say Allen’s comments concern them about BART’s commitment to all members of the community and its riders.

“It shows a complete disconnect from the community that she’s supposed to serve, now I understand her demographic is very different than demographics of Oakland and San Francisco but the board belongs to all of us,” a family member said.

In addition to calling on Allen to step down, the families are also asking leaders to defund the BART Police Department and put those resources into programs or services that better serve the youth and communities of color.

