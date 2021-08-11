Family asks for help finding missing Fremont woman

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a missing woman is now asking the public to help with any leads that can get her back home to Fremont.

The Fremont Police Department said Jeanine Alexis Williams, 32, was first reported as voluntarily missing on Feb. 10, 2021 when her social worker reported that she stopped contact. At the time, police did loop in other local agencies and she was entered into a national missing persons database.

Now, police have permission from her family to widen the search through the help of the community.

Williams is described as 5’3”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She often wears different colored wigs and uses the alias of “Alexis.”

Police believe she could be in the areas of Hayward, Oakland or Richmond.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to please email Missing Person Coordinator Erik Wilske ewilske@fremont.gov or call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777.