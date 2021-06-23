Family, city leaders demand investigation into Antioch PD after Angelo Quinto’s death

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – On Wednesday night, the family of Angelo Quinto held a vigil outside of the Antioch Police Department, marking six months since Angelo’s death.

Quinto’s family and their attorney say he was murdered by police back in December after they called 911 for help, they say Quinto was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

Family, friends, and city leaders gathered to continue their demands for an investigation into the police department.

An emotional day for the family of Angelo Quinto.

It’s been six months since his death — Quinto’s family and their attorney say he was murdered by Antioch police back in December after they called 911 for help.

They say Quinto was in the middle of a mental health crisis when officers put their knees on his neck.

On Wednesday, Quinto’s family finally laid him to rest but say they still have no peace or justice.

That’s why they’re here, along with friends and city leaders on the steps of the Antioch Police Department the very same day. The family’s attorney says they’ll be filing a lawsuit in the coming weeks.

“December 23, 2020 is a day that will live in infamy in Antioch. It will live in infamy because that’s the day that Antioch police officers killed Angelo Quinto by restraining him to death and that’s what happened. We’ve had an independent coroner retained. He’s reviewed the case and evidence. It is clear that this is an asphyxiation case. we’ll be filing a lawsuit in two weeks demonstrating that,” family attorney Ben Nisenbaum said.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe joined the crowd on Wednesday and says Quinto’s death will continue to make ripples within city government.

“Since day one we’ve been committed to police reform. We have the body cameras. We have the dash cams. We are creating an independent oversight committee, commission and we have a temporary one,” Mayor Thorpe said.

But says more work still needs to be done.

“We’re still committed as a city to support the Quinto family and find the answers that they need but we’re also committed to making sure your police department is accountable to you, not themselves,” Mayor Thorpe said.

Now the Quinto’s are continuing to call for an investigation into the police department, the city attorney’s office, and coroner’s office, saying there was a cover-up in Angelo’s death.