(KRON) — Four family members contracted COVID and one also battled an undiagnosed illness while on board the Ruby Princess this week, according to medical records obtained by KRON4. This comes days after the Ruby Princess suffered damages when it crashed into Pier 27 in San Francisco.

The family says the illnesses were just the latest issues that ruined their family vacation aboard the Princess Cruise lines ship.

The passengers have asked to remain anonymous to avoid sharing their personal medical details publicly. However, they confirmed their diagnoses to KRON4 by sharing medical bills from the Ruby Princes Medical Center and and diagnostic reports from their doctors.

One passenger tells KRON4 that everyone in the family had managed to avoid COVID for the entirety of the pandemic but “ended up with it on this vacation.”

The passenger says her family boarded the Ruby Princess on June 26 and were so excited to take one of their first trips since the pandemic started. However, a plethora of issues plagued their stay on board the ship.

On the second day of the trip, she says her elderly mother ended up locked inside of her cabin’s bathroom. On the third day, the toilet overflowed, and as her mother tried to pick up her suitcase to avoid the mess, she fell, injuring her head and leg.

On June 30, the passenger says she started to feel unwell and went the medical center. She was placed in the intensive care unit of the center for several days. As her condition worsened, she says the tone of the medical team changed.

“They were trying to push us off the boat to go to a medical center nearby in Alaska rather than treat us. I refused to get off the ship and I said I’d seek further help when I get home,” she told KRON4.

As the doctors treated her, they complained that they didn’t have an ultrasound machine and said it kept them from giving her a formal diagnosis, the passenger says. The medical team continued to treat her for several days, and her final bill from the medical center on July 2 shows a total of over $7,000 owed to the Ruby Princess Medical Center.

When KRON4 asked if anyone had tested positive for COVID on board the Ruby Princess, the Princess Cruises spokesperson said, “There is no outbreak, there is nothing.” However, medical records obtained by KRON4 show there is something.

By July 3, the passenger’s son began to feel ill too. The family encouraged him to get tested. He was tested for the flu and COVID-19 by the medical team on July 5, day 10 of the cruise. His final diagnosis from the Ruby Princess doctor was COVID-19. He was given a bill for more than $200 for the treatment on board.

Her son was placed into isolation to recover in his room after his diagnosis, but the rest of the family was not asked to isolate from fellow passengers. When the family complained that he had contracted the illness on board the ship, their doctor said it was not possible.

“He told me, ‘Are you kidding me, COVID is everywhere. You don’t get it from here,’” she told KRON4.

The rest of the family began feeling ill on July 4, but their COVID tests came back negative. After they disembarked the ship on Thursday, the remaining three members of the family also tested positive, the passenger said.

The passenger’s mother is in her 80s. She was seen by her doctor and prescribed Paxlovid on Friday afternoon, medical records show.

“It is our policy that we do not share any infection rates publicly,” the spokesperson said.

As to whether or not these infections are considered an outbreak, the California Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as at least three COVID cases within a 7-day period among people who are “epidemiologically linked in the setting, and are not known to be close contacts‡ of each other in any other case investigation.”

This isn’t the first time the Ruby Princess has come into port with infection concerns this year. In March, the Ruby Princess headed into a port at Galveston, Texas with over 300 passengers infected by a suspected norovirus outbreak.