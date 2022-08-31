A fire broke out at an apartment complex building around 6 a.m. on Aug. 31 (Alameda County Fire Department).

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A family of four was displaced after a four-unit apartment complex fire Wednesday morning, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The two-alarm fire happened around 6 a.m. on Meekland Avenue in Cherryland where the fire started at the lower left unit of the building.

No injuries were reported, and the family was rescued, officials said. The family’s unit was not damaged, but they were displaced due to the damage to the building. Photos by the Alameda County Fire Department show some of the damage.

Officials did not give an update on the status of any other tenants in the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cheryland is a census-designated place in Alameda County. It is located just north of Hayward.

There is an upcoming heat wave in the Bay Area that has been extended past Labor Day Weekend. Officials have warned there will be “dangerously hot conditions,” especially inland in the East Bay.