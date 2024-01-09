(BCN) — A one-alarm fire displaced a family in San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 3:15 a.m., crews responded to a residential fire at 402 Girard Street in the Portola neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story multi-family home in flames, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media.

San Francisco Fire Department San Francisco Fire Department

Firefighters were able to evacuate its occupants, a family of five, as they were trying to extinguish the fire on the second-floor bedroom.

Around 3:45 a.m., the blaze was under control, fire officials said. No casualties were reported.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross, the fire department said.

Even though the nature of the blaze is non-suspicious, it remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.