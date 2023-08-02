(KRON) — Thirty firefighters contained a two-alarm apartment fire Tuesday night on Kenton Court, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Just before 9 p.m., fire crews arrived at the scene four minutes after receiving reports of an apartment building on fire. Fire was coming from two windows of a two-story apartment that had extended into the attic, according to SRFD.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire through the front door, firefighters climbed to the roof and cut ventilation openings to allow for smoke and heat to escape from the building. Firefighters conducted a search and found no occupants inside at the time, according to officials.

It took fire crews around 20 minutes to contain the blaze.

One man suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital. The fire displaced a family of three adults and two children. The Red Cross is assisting that family, SRFD said.

Occupants from the other apartments were able to safely return to their homes once PG&E restored gas and electricity. Damages are estimated to be around $150,000, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.