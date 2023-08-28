(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fight between a father and his adult son that left the father dead as a homicide. SJPD responded on Saturday, Aug. 26 at around 8:27 p.m. to a reported family disturbance in the area of Donnington Drive and Lockhaven Way.

At the scene, officers located the father unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced deceased. Another man remained at the scene and was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail. Police did not specify what his relationship to the deceased was, but said he would be identified in the coming days.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after it’s been confirmed and pending notification of next of kin, SJPD said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, police said. The incident marks San Jose’s 25th homicide of 2023.